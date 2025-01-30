From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After four years at the helm of Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia, its CEO Gregory Deavens expects to retire at the end of December, the company announced on Wednesday.

Deavens, now 63, has served in the role since January 2021.

It was during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the healthcare industry was stretched thin due to high demand and insurance companies implemented emergency measures during the height of the crisis.

Deavens is credited with playing a “pivotal role in driving the company’s growth, success and innovation,” according to Independence Blue Cross in a news release. He was previously the chief financial officer of the insurance company since 2017.

Deavens said it was the right time to move on.

“I have achieved a great deal in my career and am looking forward to my next chapter,” he said in a news release. “As Independence builds out its strategy for the next five years, I felt it was best to have a CEO in place who’d be executing that plan.”

The insurer generated nearly $22 billion in revenue in 2020, which has grown to more than $31 billion in 2024.