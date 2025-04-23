From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s unemployment is near the lowest it’s been in three decades while the poverty rate is on the decline. Still, there has been little economic mobility for low-income households – so the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia wanted to understand economic mobility in the city better.

Philadelphia ranked last in the nation for the ability of children to earn more than their parents once they become adults, according to Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights research. And it’s gotten worse for Millennials than it was for Gen X, data shows.

Low-income children in the city born in 1978 earned on average $31,200 annually by the age of 27. But those born 15 years later in 1992 earned on average $27,200 a year.

That’s a decline of $4,000 between one generation and the next, or a 12.7% drop. Nationwide, the average change was a 4.2% decline.

“Economic mobility is important to the overall economy because it really indicates the ways in which people earn, save and spend and that’s what drives the U.S. economy, it drives the Philadelphia economy,” said Theresa Singleton, senior vice president of the Community Development and Regional Outreach department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

The study’s results were shared during the Economic Mobility Summit in Philadelphia hosted by the Federal Reserve, The Pew Charitable Trusts, Philadelphia Foundation and the Urban Institute.

Over a six-month stint, Federal Reserve researchers contacted more than 500 residents across the city and asked them to track how much they earned each month among other questions for the survey of economic mobility in 2024. Plus, they held five focus groups with dozens of participants.

The goal was to connect with low- to middle-income residents recruited from zip codes in the city where the poverty rate was at least 10% or higher, but all income levels were represented in the study.