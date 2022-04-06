Philly Fed president calls inflation ‘the 10% elephant in the room’

The core of the economy remains strong but soaring inflation — “the 10% elephant in the room” — will continue to plague the nation and the Delaware Valley in the coming months. And the high prices for gas, heating fuel, food, and other goods have been compounded by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That’s the message Patrick Harker, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, delivered during a virtual presentation to the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning.

Harker pledged that the Federal Reserve would take strong action to rein in inflation, predicting “a series of deliberate, methodical [rate] hikes as the year continues and the data evolve.”