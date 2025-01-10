Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Hundreds of business professionals leaned in at the Kimmel Center in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday for a snapshot of the regional and national economy.

Nearly 70 local businesses, all members of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, were surveyed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia between Nov. 7 and Nov. 25 last year. Results were shared for the first time on Jan. 9.

Among concerns about the economy and their own companies, the top three included poor sales, labor availability and uncertainty about regulations and government policies.