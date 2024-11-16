Trump may start by trying to remove newer arrivals and expanding deportation guidelines

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, said Trump’s mass deportation plan could begin with the removal of hundreds of thousands of new arrivals admitted under programs instituted by President Biden.

“The first thing we know he will almost certainly do is cancel humanitarian parole for people that received it, people who came through CBP One, this app that people use to schedule an appointment to come across the border,” Selee said.

He also pointed to the possibility of Trump going after people with Temporary Protected Status, a limited status offered to people displaced from their home countries by extreme circumstances, and people admitted under a program offered to Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Nicaraguans.

Selee also said Trump could change deportation guidelines for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement so that the agency can arrest and put undocumented immigrants in deportation proceedings more freely.

“That is something that changed under the Biden administration, where they were primarily pursuing people who had criminal records or people who are a threat to national security,” Selee said.

Selee also says Trump has talked about expanding detention facilities, “But whether he’ll be able to use military bases or not or other federal facilities and whether he will try and use the military itself, and that would require going back to the [Alien Enemies Act of 1798].”

Trump could argue for using of the more than 200-year-old law to override due process and justify using military support for arresting and holding people without legal status.