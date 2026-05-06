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The revelation by WHYY News last month that several Delaware lawmakers have failed to disclose free trips to Taiwan as gifts has led one legislator to propose a bill requiring travel worth more than $500 to be reported to the public.

Delaware law requires that all 62 state lawmakers and about 300 other state officials, including judges, must file an annual financial report. The report must include any gifts worth at least $250, as well as creditors, investments, sources of income and business interests. WHYY News has obtained all the reports filed for 2025.

State law defines a gift as “a payment, subscription, advance, forbearance, rendering or deposit of money, services or anything of value unless consideration of equal or greater value is received.“

But now state Rep. Jeffrey Spiegelman — who didn’t disclose two previous trips to Taiwan but did report his free 2025 trip to Israel — says he’s trying to clarify the law to eliminate any confusion around what officials must include on the forms filed with the Delaware Public Integrity Commission. Spiegelman said the recent reporting by WHYY News about disclosing the trips spurred him to act.

His bill creates a new category for disclosure: travel expenses of more than $500.

That means “transportation, lodging, entertainment, food and beverage, which in aggregate total in excess of $500 paid for by any person, government, or entity, not including the state of Delaware,” according to the bill’s text.

The weeklong trips to Taiwan, which Spiegelman took in 2019 and 2023 with a handful of legislative colleagues, have been paid for by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. Part of Taiwan’s government, the agency has taken about five Delaware lawmakers a year since around 2010.

None of the state senators or House members have ever disclosed the trips to Taiwan, however, according to financial reports reviewed by WHYY News and interviews with lawmakers.

Some lawmakers suggested that the commission had advised them that the trips didn’t need to be reported, and that colleagues reinforced such guidance, but none could provide a document that said disclosure as a gift wasn’t necessary. Spiegelman and others who have gone to Taiwan, about 8,000 miles from Delaware, said they don’t know how much the trips cost.

The weeklong trip to Israel, where Spiegelman was joined by fellow GOP Rep. Bryan Shupe and three Democrats — Rep. Melania Ross Levin and Sens. Trey Paradee and Darius Brown — cost $6,500 and was paid for by the Consulate General of Israel in New York, according to 2025 financial reports.

After returning home from Israel, Spiegelman said he asked the Public Integrity Commission whether the trip needed to be reported, and was advised that it did.

All five lawmakers have disclosed the trip to Israel, although Shupe didn’t do so until last month, after WHYY News inquired about why he had not.

Commission Chair Ron Chaney said last month that lawmakers must disclose trips “paid for by third parties as gifts on their financial disclosure reports,” in compliance with the financial reporting law. “Legislators with questions about how to report a specific trip, or who believe they were told something different in the past, are encouraged to contact the [Delaware Public Integrity Commission] directly.”