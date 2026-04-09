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Delaware lawmakers could soon vote on legislation limiting private detention facilities in the state.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Mara Gorman, D-Newark, is pushing two measures aimed at limiting immigration enforcement in the state. The first piece of legislation, which the House passed before lawmakers recessed for Easter break, would ban civil arrests in courthouses or Delaware Department of Labor offices where workers’ compensation hearings are conducted.

“Civil arrest” is defined in the bill as the arrest or detention of someone unrelated to criminal law enforcement or without a judicial warrant authorizing taking someone into custody.

Gorman said she’s unaware of any arrests U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have made at courthouses in the state, and she wants to keep it that way.

“What we have seen across this country is people being picked up by ICE agents outside courthouses, sometimes while they’re on their way in to testify as a witness, sometimes while they’re there for a custody hearing or to file for a protective order against an abusive partner,” Gorman said. “When that happens, it doesn’t just affect the person who gets arrested. It sends a message to everyone in the community they come from, don’t come to court, don’t show up as a witness, don’t pursue the protection the law offers you. That is a threat to justice itself.”

The bill passed the state House 25-13 and now heads to the Senate.