The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is leasing an upscale working space at Westlakes Office Park in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

The office park comprises four building complexes on West Lakes Drive and sits on prime real estate along U.S. Route 202 in Chester County. Amenities on the 40-acre property include an on-site gourmet cafe, a lakeview patio, a fitness center and a walking trail.

WIRED first reported that DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are leasing an office space at 1000 Westlakes Drive as part of a broader expansion campaign across the country. JLL is the leasing company behind the listing. Accesso is the property manager.

“We have signed a lease with the Department of Homeland Security,” a JLL spokesperson said in a statement. “However, it is inaccurate to say this is an ICE office – the space will not house ICE agents or support their operations. It is strictly for back-office officials, such as lawyers and analysts.”