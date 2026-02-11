Local, county and state elected officials gathered in Montgomery County on Tuesday to condemn what they described as a “brutal” and “cruel” raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that took place the day before in Lower Providence Township.

Dr. Jeanine Darby, a township supervisor, said she was at the site of the ICE raid Monday morning outside of a home at Ridge Pike and Lower Barry Avenue, where she saw more than 20 unmarked vehicles, some of which had Uber stickers, and masked ICE agents, as well as some people wearing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives vests.

She said Lower Providence police were also on the scene “for public safety,” and were not involved in the raid.

According to 6abc, federal agents detained Jose López after a standoff in which López’s cousin, Guadalupe López, was reportedly injured when agents broke down the door of the house and entered while she and her younger brothers, 8 and 13, were there.

The Philadelphia ICE Field Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“What I saw was devastating,” Darby said. “Children crying, a family in shock and a home destroyed after agents broke down the door. No child should feel that kind of fear in their own home.”

A crowd of legal observers and community members gathered on scene Monday, protesting and documenting the agents’ actions.

“The Montco Community Watch Network … showed up, put an alert out and residents from all over our community, all over the county, came together to protect, to document and to record,” state Rep. Greg Scott, D-Montgomery, said. “Because we know that if they were not on the front lines recording, the narrative that would have been put out would not have been the reality.”