From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new 24-hour, year-round shelter is one step closer to opening in Norristown.

The 50-bed shelter will be at DeKalb Center Norristown. Construction on the short-term housing facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The facility will provide social support programs focusing on career readiness, counseling, financial training and substance use disorder. Resources for Human Development, the county’s nonprofit partner, will operate the shelter.

“On a given night, over 100 people are experiencing homelessness in Norristown; these are folks who need a roof over their head and a safe harbor. Soon, they’ll have that place right here in Norristown,” said Jamila Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, in a statement Tuesday after construction began. “This is a system that works. When we combine housing with wraparound support services, we see success.”