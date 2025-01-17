Pottstown homeless shelter plans inch closer to finalization

The long road to approval

The organization’s journey to get to this point has been rather lengthy. Pottstown Beacon of Hope started in 2020, operating a winter warming center.

Since then, organizers have tried to accomplish the goal of installing a permanent transitional housing facility here in the borough.

“We did get zoning approval in September 2022. It took us over two years to close on the property for title reasons. But now, we’re finally at that point [where] we see light at the end of the tunnel,” Niarhos said.

Over the past two years, the visibility of homeless encampments led to clashes between unhoused residents and local officials — and ultimately encampment sweeps. Pottstown was sued in 2023 over plans to clear an encampment along the Schuylkill River.

In 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson handed communities the ability to criminalize homelessness, prompting even more localized sweeps. Norfolk Southern cleared “Tent City” from its property along the railroad tracks near Montgomery County Community College’s satellite campus.

“Sweeping just moves people around, they have to get new gear, they get destabilized and re-traumatized,” Niarhos said. “So what we intend on what we’re going to be building, we’ll definitely be part of the solution. There needs to be similar projects throughout the county and throughout the country.”

Weand pinned a lot of the problems and tension on the closure of CHOC.

“They closed it without knowing what they were going to do with the residents and those poor people were just out on the street,” Weand said. “A lot of them migrated out here because we have a lot of charitable institutions that will give a handout. Unfortunately, they ended up sleeping wherever they could find space. And that’s first of all, not legal. Second of all, it’s not healthy.”

He said the borough begged the county for assistance, but to no avail. To his understanding, there are now more funds available for programs designed to help unhoused people.

“I’m going to stick my neck out and speak for all of council and the people involved. We want to give these people with problems a hand up — not a handout,” Weand said. “Help them out of their situation, make them a productive part of society, bring them back into real life.”

When asked if Pottstown Beacon of Hope’s shelter could be a solution, he said “to some, yes.”

“A good portion of them could be with the proper assistance, brought up and put back into life.

Some, they’re there by choice. That’s not going to change. I don’t know where they’ll go or what they will do. But if they’re willing to take the necessary assistance, there’s someone out there with a hand to help pull them up,” Weand said.