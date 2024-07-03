How a Supreme Court ruling empowers Pa. towns — and threatens unhoused people

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Homelessness advocates fear a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling could empower municipalities in the greater Philadelphia region to harshen policies against unhoused people.

The nation’s highest court on Friday affirmed Grants Pass, Oregon’s ability to punish citizens for sleeping in public, despite the absence of shelters.

The conservative majority of the court argued laws criminalizing people for sleeping in public places does not constitute a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

“We’re really concerned that we’re going to see an increase in this criminalizing approach to homelessness given the court’s ruling,” said Eric Tars, senior policy director of the National Homelessness Law Center.

The law center coordinated the more than 40 amicus briefs signed by more than 1,100 organizations and individuals in support of the plaintiffs and provided consultation to attorneys on the case. Tars, a Philadelphia resident, said homelessness was never going to be solved in the legal system.

He said Johnson v. Grants Pass was supposed to be about “harm reduction.” But now, Tars said the court has weaponized law enforcement on one of the country’s most vulnerable populations.

“It’s like a quick and easy way to make the problem appear to go away, but actually it’s just making it worse,” Tars said.

Some cities are applauding the decision.

There are numerous homeless encampments sprinkled throughout the Delaware Valley in places like Norristown, Pottstown and Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Tars hopes Philadelphia continues its “overall constructive approach” to developing affordable housing, shelter space and drug treatment beds. However, he said he’s concerned about the new administration’s “more heavy-handed and enforcement approach.”

“While there weren’t any arrests at the last sweep, we know that the mayor made this commitment to sweep the entire block there in Kensington Avenue, but has not yet opened up any new treatment beds or other alternative shelters where people could actually go,” Tars said.

In response to the ruling, Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services issued a statement Monday condemning the decision.

“We firmly believe that a person who is experiencing homelessness and does not have any place but outdoors to sleep should not be classified as a criminal,” the statement read. “They are human beings who do not deserve to be criminally punished with fines simply for existing.”