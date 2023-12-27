Young, Unhoused and Unseen

‘Young, Unhoused and Unseen' | Episode 5: Unsheltered in suburbia

In this episode, an unhoused young person in Pottstown, a Montco service provider, and housing advocates from across the suburbs explain the impact of youth homelessness.

Air Date: December 27, 2023
Listen 30:44
A young man poses for a photo outdoors

Colt, 19, lost his tent and other belongings during a flood in Pottstown, Pa., in July of 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This episode is from Young, Unhoused and Unseen, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

Tucked away in the forested area along the Schuylkill River Trail in Pottstown, unhoused people take refuge in several small encampments.

Some of those people are young adults.

Facing a combination of harsh environmental conditions and a feeling of unwantedness from their neighbors, the young adults who call the Pottstown encampments home are a microcosm of the larger social dynamics happening across the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Colt Steinmetz explains, “Until I was 18, I was never houseless, but I don’t think I’ve really not not been homeless.” Now 19, Steinmetz says living outside has become a social experiment for him.

“I don’t have anything except for like the clothes I’m wearing, and whatever is in the pockets and the shoes on my feet,” he said.

  • A sign says 'Keep Out' at the encampment in the woods
    People experiencing homelessness in Pottstown, Pa., camped by the Schuylkill River in November of 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A small bridge goes over the stream.
    The Schuylkill River Trail in Pottstown, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A sign posted in the woods says 'Notice: Private Property'
    Sign posted along College Drive in Pottstown, Pa., announcing the clearing of encampments along the Schuylkill River in Montgomery County by December 1, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Trail along the woods next to the road
    An area of Pottstown, Pa., where people camped in the woods. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

While the four collar counties of Philadelphia — Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery — may be viewed as pockets of wealth, the area is far from immune to the youth homelessness crisis.

Some areas are experiencing an uptick in unsheltered youth.

According to Montgomery County officials, the economic impacts of COVID-19, the remnants of Hurricane Ida destroying affordably priced rental units throughout the county, combined with already rising rents and housing costs has created a trifecta of systemic drivers.

In the resource rich suburbs, some would argue that homelessness in the region is not just a money issue, but a priority issue. Stephanie Sena, executive director of Breaking Bread Community Center in Upper Darby, says, “The real solution is not shelter. The real solution is housing. And so, I would prefer the government would spend more of its resources on housing than on shelter.”

In Pottstown, service providers like Access Services are trying to make contact with everyone who is unhoused, but the stigma associated with homelessness and the negative attention that is brought to the issue create hurdles for those in need.

There is a greater desire for some unhoused youth and young adults to make themselves invisible.

“It becomes this elaborate game of hide and seek,” said Mark Boorse, the director of program development for Access Services. “It’s not a game and it’s not funny. The stakes are high and this is about human survival.”

Mark Boorse posing for a photo outdoors
Mark Boorse is the director of program development at Access Services, an organization that connects people facing housing insecurity with services in Montgomery County, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

From the Schuylkill River Trail to the Breaking Bread Community Shelter in Upper Darby, we travel across the suburbs in episode five of “Young, Unhoused and Unseen,” examining the biggest roadblocks and possible solutions to addressing youth homelessness in the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond.

Brought to you by Young, Unhoused and Unseen

