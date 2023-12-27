‘Young, Unhoused and Unseen' | Episode 5: Unsheltered in suburbia

This episode is from Young, Unhoused and Unseen, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

Tucked away in the forested area along the Schuylkill River Trail in Pottstown, unhoused people take refuge in several small encampments.

Some of those people are young adults.

Facing a combination of harsh environmental conditions and a feeling of unwantedness from their neighbors, the young adults who call the Pottstown encampments home are a microcosm of the larger social dynamics happening across the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Colt Steinmetz explains, “Until I was 18, I was never houseless, but I don’t think I’ve really not not been homeless.” Now 19, Steinmetz says living outside has become a social experiment for him.

“I don’t have anything except for like the clothes I’m wearing, and whatever is in the pockets and the shoes on my feet,” he said.