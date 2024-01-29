The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2023 report echoed those findings.

And Philadelphia’s at-risk youth are in dire need of these support networks.

Philadelphia County has the second-highest rate of children and youth served by housing programs in Pennsylvania, according to Nemours Children’s Health. Sister Mary Scullion of Project HOME and Office of Homeless Services interim executive director Dave Holloman confirmed that is true in Philadelphia.

Nemours Children’s Health and HopePHL say their plan to triangulate supports should be replicated across the region to help more young people find stability at younger ages.

Having access to a strong community may provide such children an advantage. Studies show that the single most important factor that builds resilience is at least “one stable and committed relationship with a supportive parent, caregiver, or other adult,” according to Harvard.

Some communal living shelters allow children to build their own safe friend groups.

Other strategies focus on transition periods where youth might be most vulnerable, such as high school graduation, said Jordyn Roark at SchoolHouse Connection, a national nonprofit on early care and education for youth experiencing homelessness.

Roark said the most vulnerable times for children are where resources dwindle. This most often happens when a child graduates from high school. SchoolHouse Connection aims to reduce the distress caused by homelessness, whether that be through partnerships with city agencies or college scholarship programs.

The program begins with identifying unhoused high schoolers to support them from the college application process all the way through to college graduation.

“My number one of what I see [is] the make or break of perseverance for the students that persevere the furthest all have the common factor of self-compassion. And that’s nurtured by the caring people in their lives,” Roark said.

“When our young people have access to mental and physical health care, basic needs and a strong and supportive community, they then can often find the space to process their experiences.”

Roark said it is critical that youth feel a continuity of support.

Stories of resilience

Baye, the BELL project manager, recalls one particular family during his time working in the shelter system as a program compliance director.

An 18-year-old with a child and her mom who struggled with substance abuse entered the shelter system. While the grandparent typically becomes a caregiver for the child of a teenage parent, this mom was unable to because of heroin addiction.

So the young mom and her kid were given what Baye called “wraparound supports.” That included case management, child care and help to apply for school aid. Experts say this can change the trajectory for a young person, like it did for the young mom.

“Ultimately she graduated and became a nurse,” Baye said.

This is one example of resilience that leveraged agencies to connect the family to education resources. But, he added, “resilience does not end.”

It ebbs and flows.

Baye says the experience of Jamie Roundtree, 22, is another example.

Roundtree not only experienced homelessness as a family, “flip-flopping from different people’s houses” in West and North Philadelphia, but also on their own as a teen when their family disagreed with their trans identity.

“If I could describe a physical feeling [of being unhoused it] felt like someone putting a cheese grater to my heart,” they added.

Compounding that pain were run-ins with social and case workers who they said discriminated against them and lacked empathy.

“Colorism plays a big part in [it,]” Roundtree said.

Still, as a 10-year-old, Roundtree pulled together resources for themselves and their siblings. Explaining that no place and no person felt welcoming, they wandered from aunts’ homes, to friends’ couches, uprooting from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. and back to Philadelphia again.

When they were 21, they tapped into networks to get themselves out of unsafe situations, finding support from the LGBTQ+ social services group Pride out of Valley Youth House. After almost 10 years of sleeping on the pavement or anywhere they could find, five months ago they moved into their own apartment.

“I am between acceptance and being numb,” they said. “All I’m really just hoping for is to … keep progressing on this path towards healing. Working on my art, working on myself.”

They are still getting used to the calmness of their new life and home.

“When I close my eyes I still see certain places, I smell certain things. I wish for youth there was like [an] aftercare of some sort … because being houseless is very traumatic.”

“Of course when you’re housed, mentally and physically you’re going to feel better but … that level of vigilance sometimes never leaves,” Roundtree explained. “I’m still just kind of unpacking and trying to heal.”

Ultimately, they want people to have compassion and understand the long-lasting effects instability has on a child in young adulthood.

Their reality now is a new apartment, a job as a barista and a space of their own to make their art.

Baye had a message for Roundtree:

“There’s probably some things that you’re still going to have to process later about the way that they really impacted you but instead of focusing on what’s wrong, you said, ‘How can I create balance? How can I make this right for me?’”