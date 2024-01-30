Community members like Neyda Rios have stepped up to the plate when government resources were not readily available for a child needing somewhere to sleep. She said she has a spare bed made in her daughter’s room and even space in her car.

Young adults who have gone through the Department of Health and Human Services system and those who work for local government say resources are piecemeal. Nathaniel Walker saw firsthand how this perpetuates a generational cycle.

Walker founded the transitional shelter, Eternal Light of Hope and Mankind, to fill a void. He recalled a young lady he helped house 10 years ago.

“I remember her from her mother, who was homeless,” Walker described.

This young woman also had a child, which concerned him.

He added. “So she went from shelter as a child to an adult and now you look at … her child. Is that going to happen again? What’s in place so that doesn’t happen?”

Shirlana Dash, chief executive officer at Self Inc. said the onus is on individual social workers and caseworkers to make the right calls on where a child ought to be placed, whether that is with family or a vetted foster family. It starts with them but is a ripple effect.

What is often missing, she believes, is conviction and being the voice of reason.

“The work we do is hard,” Dash said.

Before she led one of the largest shelters in the city, Dash said she worked at DHS as a social worker for 25 years. She urged community members to hold systems like local government, like providers, accountable.

“Systems are imperfect. … It is the people who charge the government to do different,” she said. “The conviction starts first with a person, but then systematically, we all have to be a voice.”

The main theme of the night was a sense of community duty and filling in the gap when the city government does not.

“We got to stick together as a community and do things like this, come together more,” Rios said.”

Bridging Blocks is a monthly civic engagement program presented by the Free Library of Philadelphia and WHYY News. Major funding for Bridging Blocks is provided by a leadership gift from the Sutherland Family. The next event is on Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Cecil B Moore Library on housing.

Moving In or Pushed Out: A Conversation About Housing Access

Register here.