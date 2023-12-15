Bridging Blocks program at WHYY News promotes civil debate among neighbors

The once-a-month discussions have tackled everything from voter turnout and preservation to ATVs and motorbikes.

People sit around a table, talking with one another.

People debated what makes historic structures important, and what preservation looks like to them at the Bridging Blocks event on May 31, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Bridging Blocks is a partnership between WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia aimed at bringing together culturally and politically diverse households for civil dialogue and understanding.

The programs take place at least once a month at local library branches or community spaces across Philadelphia and beyond. Members of the WHYY Community and Engagement Team canvass a ZIP code to bring together neighbors with a diverse set of opinions and views for a 90-minute conversation. The sessions have been attended by community members and their respective public officials.

Some discussion topics include:

News coverage:

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Bridging Blocks is made possible thanks to the generous support of Fred and Barbara Sutherland.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate