Bridging Blocks program at WHYY News promotes civil debate among neighbors
The once-a-month discussions have tackled everything from voter turnout and preservation to ATVs and motorbikes.
Bridging Blocks is a partnership between WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia aimed at bringing together culturally and politically diverse households for civil dialogue and understanding.
The programs take place at least once a month at local library branches or community spaces across Philadelphia and beyond. Members of the WHYY Community and Engagement Team canvass a ZIP code to bring together neighbors with a diverse set of opinions and views for a 90-minute conversation. The sessions have been attended by community members and their respective public officials.
Some discussion topics include:
News coverage:
Bridging Blocks is made possible thanks to the generous support of Fred and Barbara Sutherland.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.