Bridging Blocks is a partnership between WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia aimed at bringing together culturally and politically diverse households for civil dialogue and understanding.

The programs take place at least once a month at local library branches or community spaces across Philadelphia and beyond. Members of the WHYY Community and Engagement Team canvass a ZIP code to bring together neighbors with a diverse set of opinions and views for a 90-minute conversation. The sessions have been attended by community members and their respective public officials.

Some discussion topics include:

News coverage:

Bridging Blocks is made possible thanks to the generous support of Fred and Barbara Sutherland.