Those who attended the forum at Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library noted the safety issues caused by the activity, but most considered “bike life” part of the city’s culture.

“This is a brotherhood,” said Joe Thompson, a.k.a. Joey Zazalino, a member of the riding community. “This is a way of life. When you ride a motorcycle, you feel a part of something. These kids want to belong to something.”

Thompson said he’s been petitioning the City Council to get a recreational space in Philadelphia for people to ride their vehicles safely, citing events like the X Games, which show how motorbike riders can develop into professional athletes.

“They [the riding community] want to have a recreational spin. And when I say a recreational spin, not just play basketball, everybody does not want to play basketball and football and stuff like that. Some kids are great at riding motorcycles as you can see. These kids can go up and down the streets on one hand, stand up and touch the ground.”

A common complaint among critics is how loud some bikes and ATVs can be. Natalie Ramos-Castillo has lived in Philly all her life, and said the noise is just something people have to deal with when living in a city.

“We can have laws that say, you’re not allowed to have fireworks, you’re not allowed dirt bikes, but they’re still going to use them,” Ramos-Castillo said. “If you do not want loud noises, if you want the crickets, there’s a suburb for you.”