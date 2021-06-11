Philly Council passes bill cracking down on people riding dirt bikes on city streets

City Council unanimously passed a bill aimed at cracking down on people riding dirt bikes on city streets after months of complaints from city residents who don’t like the vehicles.

The bill changes the city code so that people caught riding the rugged, motorized two-wheelers face the same consequences as ATV riders — police confiscation and a $2,000 fine.

“There is a safety issue here,” said Councilmember Alan Domb, one of the bill’s sponsors. “Riding in the streets. We’ve seen people ride on the sidewalks. The safety is not just for the residents, it’s also for the people actually operating these vehicles.” The bill was introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla and co-sponsored by Councilmember Derek Green, as well as Domb.

Riders of ATVs — the popular all-terrain four-wheelers seen zooming on Broad Street and other city streets — have long faced confiscation and a steep fine to get the vehicle back. With a signature from Mayor Jim Kenney, the bill would reclassify dirt bikes, and dune buggies in the same category.

Kenney supports the resolution and plans to sign it after legal review, according to a city spokesperson.