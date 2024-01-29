From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced plans Sunday to increase statewide public transit funding as hundreds in Philadelphia rallied to ensure their local train line doesn’t go away.

The 1.75% increase in funds, a $282.8 million investment, would be nearly $1.5 billion over five years. If approved, it would be the first increase in the state’s share of public transit funding in over a decade.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office, the funding would help SEPTA “avoid immediate service cuts or fare increases on SEPTA and would create a more balanced and stable funding structure for SEPTA for the future.”

“Ever since I was a State Representative and County Commissioner in Montgomery County, I have supported SEPTA and the critical services it offers to hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians every day,” Shapiro said in a statement. “SEPTA has presented plans to address safety and cleanliness throughout their system, and county officials have entertained a willingness to step up to the plate and increase their support – as a result, my Administration is prepared to make a major investment in SEPTA.”