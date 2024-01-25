A petition, started by the “Save the Train” campaign, calling on Gov. Shapiro to provide additional funding has received more than 2,000 signatures, with a goal of reaching 25,000.

West Mt. Airy Neighbors president Anne Dicker said along with the Regional Rail lines, she believes the 23 bus route on Germantown Avenue could also see service cuts.

“We cannot let SEPTA be decimated,” Dicker said. “Sure, we all want to save our neighborhood, but I could only imagine what else is on the chopping block.”

The Chestnut Hill West and East lines had the lowest daily ridership, according to the 2023 SEPTA Route Statistics. Councilmember Cindy Bass said she’s asked SEPTA officials if service would be axed on those lines once July hits.

“They wouldn’t say it, but if you ask me, I would bet money that this is where they are heading,” Bass said. “They wouldn’t answer the question directly, but I think this is sort of an all-hands-on-deck effort. We have got to really reach out to the Governor and let him know this is a priority.”

SEPTA provided the following statement to WHYY News ahead of Tuesday’s meeting:

“Without a solution to the looming fiscal cliff, SEPTA will have to look at all options for closing a $240 million operating budget deficit. This would include significant fare increases and service cuts. No decisions have been made yet regarding specific lines and routes, but this would impact customers systemwide. SEPTA is working closely with its funding partners in Harrisburg, and we are hopeful that there will be a funding solution.