Multi-vehicle crash leaves SUV wedged between SEPTA bus and tractor-trailer in Havertown

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Emergency crews in Delaware County are on the scene of a serious crash involving several vehicles, including a SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Chester Pike and N. Eagle Road in Havertown.

The view from Chopper 6 showed an SUV in the air wedged between the bus and the tractor-trailer.

It appears at least five vehicles are involved.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News appears to show a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction moments before the crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries.