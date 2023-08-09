Multi-vehicle crash leaves SUV wedged between SEPTA bus and tractor-trailer in Havertown
It appears at least five vehicles are involved.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Emergency crews in Delaware County are on the scene of a serious crash involving several vehicles, including a SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Chester Pike and N. Eagle Road in Havertown.
The view from Chopper 6 showed an SUV in the air wedged between the bus and the tractor-trailer.
Surveillance video obtained by Action News appears to show a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction moments before the crash.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
