Jim’s Steaks reopens this week, embracing Isaiah Zagar’s former home

When Jim’s South Street reopens on Wednesday, 21 months after a fire gutted the cheesesteakerie, it will look mostly familiar.

The black-and-white tile and mid-century stainless trim is back, and so is the long grill sizzling with a come-hither smell. For cheesesteak lovers and Jim’s fans, it will feel like coming home again.

But when customers turn around with their wrapped torpedos of salted meat they will also notice that their beloved steak shop has expanded into its neighboring building, the former home of both the Eyes Gallery and artist Isaiah Zagar.