John’s Roast Pork wins best cheesesteak competition

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

We can’t say for certain that it will end the debate forever, but the latest battle over who makes the best Philly cheesesteak has a new victor.

The people of Philadelphia have voted and the winner is: John’s Roast Pork in South Philadelphia. It’s been a staple on Snyder Avenue for 91 years.

John Bucci previously won a James Beard Award for his sandwiches, and today, he won bragging rights in the heated contest sponsored Truff, a truffle condiment company.

As the winner, he also gets a $10,000 prize.