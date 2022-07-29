Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks on South Street

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia.

The fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop on the 400 block of South Street.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke billowing from the back of the building.

Firefighters could be seen on the second floor of the building breaking windows as they tried to get the fire under control.

There is no word on any injuries.

A cause has not yet been determined.