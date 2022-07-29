Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks on South Street

    By
  • 6abc
    • July 29, 2022
Firefighters putting out a fire that broke out at Jim's Steaks on South St. July 29, 2022.

Firefighters putting out a fire that broke out at Jim's Steaks on South St. July 29, 2022. (Lauren Ingeno/WHYY News)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia.

The fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop on the 400 block of South Street.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke billowing from the back of the building.

Firefighters could be seen on the second floor of the building breaking windows as they tried to get the fire under control.

There is no word on any injuries.

A cause has not yet been determined.

