Despite rain, hundreds dress in their Sunday best for Philly’s 93rd annual Easter Promenade
The weather didn’t allow the usual crowd to strut their stuff down South Street, but attendees made the most of it.
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Despite Philadelphia being blanketed in rain, hundreds of people put on their Sunday best for the 93rd annual Easter Promenade on South Street at Headhouse Plaza.
The rain didn’t allow for the usual crowd to strut, or hop, down South Street in the afternoon, but those who attended made the most of it, especially during the “best-dressed contest.”
Grand Marshal Henri David led his 31st promenade, wearing a custom outfit he designed and a towering headpiece that rose above the crowd. He said that even with the damp conditions, “Nothing’s going to stop us in Philadelphia.”
“I made this hat last night when I saw the weather report,” David said. “I changed it completely to be ready for water. Nothing stops me. Not rain nor snow nor sleet, just like a postman. It’s never going to stop me.”
Jamel Workman, founder and hatter of Dandy Headdress, participated in his first Easter promenade as a contest judge. Wearing a custom hat he made inspired by the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland,” he said it was great to see the tradition firsthand.
“You see this in the neighborhoods when you wake up on Sunday morning, you’ll see everybody coming out [of] their house on Easter dressed in their finest,” Workman said. “But to have it all in one place and have a contest for the best dressed in different categories, that’s really fun.”
Cynthia Young-Nelson has been bringing generations of her family to South Street for the holiday for more than 20 years. Over time, she has built a community around the tradition and keeps in touch with people she’s met along the way.
“We get to hug each other and talk about how the year went,” Young-Nelson said. “We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our savior. Then after this, I go visit other family members … we have our Sunday dinner.”
Her grandson, Jeremiah Carballo-Young, tagged along for his second time celebrating the holiday on South Street. He said getting to dress up and participate in the contests “just brings you joy every year.”
“I love coming down here with my G-mom,” Carballo-Young said. “She makes everything nice. She picks out my clothes, and I look nice every year.”
Sunday’s event marked another in a long list of celebrations coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary.
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