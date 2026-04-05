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Despite Philadelphia being blanketed in rain, hundreds of people put on their Sunday best for the 93rd annual Easter Promenade on South Street at Headhouse Plaza.

The rain didn’t allow for the usual crowd to strut, or hop, down South Street in the afternoon, but those who attended made the most of it, especially during the “best-dressed contest.”

Grand Marshal Henri David led his 31st promenade, wearing a custom outfit he designed and a towering headpiece that rose above the crowd. He said that even with the damp conditions, “Nothing’s going to stop us in Philadelphia.”

“I made this hat last night when I saw the weather report,” David said. “I changed it completely to be ready for water. Nothing stops me. Not rain nor snow nor sleet, just like a postman. It’s never going to stop me.”