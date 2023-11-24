From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“Would you be comfortable if I took your picture?” Sami Aziz asks a couple strolling along South Street.

Soft spoken and calm, Aziz raised his camera and snapped a portrait, then a second and a third. For the past three months, he has been documenting people meandering around the five blocks of South Street, between 2nd and 7th streets every day because, he said:

“It’s a place with a lot of character and eclectic energy, let’s call it,” he said.

Each day, he posts new photos on his Instagram profile, @southstreetsam, where subjects can reshare or message him with the day he took their portrait for a copy. All photos are free, with a disclosure that he accepts tips because documenting South Street is a project from the heart.

He chose South Street as the backdrop because the place holds personal significance to him. It reminds him of his family.

The 29-year-old was born in Philadelphia but his parents are immigrants who met while at Temple University. Growing up, however, he never felt like he belonged.

His dad is from Iraq and his mom is from Morocco. He grew up around her brothers, many of whom settled in South Philly. His childhood memories drew him to the block several months ago.

“It’s a place that… is dear to my heart. My mom worked at South Street Souvlaki in 1987,” he said. “40 years after the fact it’s like an icon.”

South Street is known as an entertainment district and has been in flux over the years. Historically, it attracted immigrant populations, small businesses and creatives.

In the 1950s, the corridor attracted well-known jazz artists such as Billie Holiday. In the ‘60s, it was increasingly known for Black hipster patrons, which inspired The Orlons’ song “South Street” from 1963 that called it the “hippest street in town.”

In the 1980s and ‘90s, South Street became a hub for commerce and entertainment. It had a resurgence around then when Aziz was growing up.

His family met there often, where they earned their keep and built a community. Although his family returned to Morocco, their memories inspired his newfound persona — South Street Sam.