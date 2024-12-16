2024 in photos: A battleground year for the Philly region

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

2024 was a battleground year across the Delaware Valley.

Two of the most prominent storylines? Trump vs. Harris and Chinatown vs. the Sixers arena.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, in her inaugural year, also took on Kensington’s open-air drug market and Philly’s “Filthadelphia” moniker.

And the S.S. United States lost its long battle to become a permanent attraction in Philadelphia. Instead it will become an artificial reef off the coast of Okaloosa County in Florida.

Photos from WHYY News photogrpahers reflect these struggles, but they also show the vibrant daily life of the Philadelphia area and the triumphs of its artists, its athletes, its students and its activists.