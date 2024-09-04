From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Surrounded by trash trucks and city workers Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced plans for a year-round effort to keep Philadelphia clean.

Speaking mainly to city workers who did the cleanup, Parker said the effort was designed to show both residents and visitors tangible efforts to make the city better.

“We completed over 60,000 quality-of-life services throughout the entire city of Philadelphia, block by block,” she said.

Since the beginning of the summer, 18,000 blocks were cleaned, with weeds being pulled, new flowers planted and other efforts to hopefully shake off the “Filthadelphia” tag that has hung on the city for years.

“This is what I get excited about. I’m in politics and I’m jaded,” Parker said. “I don’t believe anything that anyone tells me. I watch what they do.”