Sanitation Solutions: When the city let them down, Philly rose up — with orange trash cans

Every day, Germantown resident Matthew George empties three street trash cans multiple times as they rapidly fill and refill with garbage. It’s no small commitment. But he wishes he could do much, much more.

“If I could, I would empty 100 trash cans across the city. And maybe one day, it might be something like that,” he said.

George’s effort to clean up the streets and sidewalks of his neighborhood — and the rest of Philadelphia — has drawn enthusiastic praise from other residents and thousands of dollars in donations.

Two years ago, George, 29, and his wife Bria started I Love Thy Hood, a program that distributes bright orange bins to encourage trash collection and discourage littering. He says he and his supporters have so far placed more than 106 cans on blocks around the city and collected over 100,000 pounds of trash.

They’ve also boosted pride of place in their neighborhood and other working-class areas that have not received the same level of public and corporate investment as wealthier areas. All people feel good about the beauty and cleanliness of their surroundings, he said.

“These dedicated, like-minded residents and business owners took up that burden of emptying these cans and changing their environment. It’s been a beautiful journey,” George said.

“The model is to really be responsible for your neighborhood. That’s where the name comes from, I Love Thy Hood, essentially giving pride to the people that live there and showing that we love our communities. It’s also a beacon to people coming into this community, saying, please respect this environment as if it was your own. There are people that do care about this area and want to preserve it and protect it,” he said.