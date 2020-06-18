Street sweeping to continue in 6 Philly neighborhoods and on business corridors

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of an extinguished dumpster fire, Philadelphia’s on-again-off-again affair with renewed street sweeping may be back on.

Just seven weeks ago, officials said plans to expand a year-and-a-half-long street cleaning pilot program were instead headed for the dump — one of many cuts as the city heads into a $749 million budget shortfall triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.

But it appears that even as Mayor Jim Kenney battles with City Council over cuts to affordable housing, parks, arts and other city initiatives, officials clarified that some expanded cleaning services were likely to continue.

City spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said that the administration wants to preserve cleaning in six pilot zones that received services last year.

“Equipment and staff continue to be deployed in areas across the city, including the business corridors and the original mechanical sweeping pilot,” Cofrancisco said.

Dropping the entirety of the program would also risk wasting some of the $9 million Cofrancisco said the city had invested in street cleaning since the start of 2019, including $6.6 million in new sweeper trucks and other vehicles purchased in anticipation of citywide cleaning operations.