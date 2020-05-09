Philly families prep to survive a summer without pools or playgrounds

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Migdalia Sanchez’s two youngest daughters spend all their free time playing soccer. As part of the Kensington Soccer Club, they play in indoor and outdoor leagues all throughout the year.

When they’re not in the field, they kick the soccer ball around in parks and playgrounds.

“They live, eat, breathe soccer,” Sánchez said of her daughters, 12 and 13.

With training and games postponed because of the coronavirus, Sanchez, a working single mom of five, has had to keep them inside their Port Richmond house playing on screens since March.

She doesn’t even want to imagine what it will be like if they can’t go out and play during the summer.

“That would affect us because it means I now have to figure out how to entertain two teenage girls,” Sanchez said. “And that could be tough.”

This summer will be challenging for many. Mayor Jim Kenney has said public pools won’t open this season and playgrounds, splash pads, recreation centers, athletic courts and summer camps will only open when it’s safe, with reduced hours and limited access.

Without these everyday destinations and with new restrictions at museums, youth-oriented businesses, nearby campgrounds and beaches, keeping kids cool and active during this summer is going to be hard — especially for working parents.

“In the hot days, this is gonna be a catastrophe,” said Charito Morales, a community organizer at the Providence Center.

The center offers summer camps and activities to the predominantly Latino community in North Philadelphia. Morales, who is in touch with about 200 families in Kensington, said parents are already asking what they are supposed to do with their kids if everything is off-limits because of the virus. She especially worries about families without access to outdoor spaces, air conditioners, or nearby parks.

“These kids, in the front of their houses, all they have is needles and trash,” Morales said. “They live in Kensington, they don’t have a lot of options. They don’t know what to do if they close down the swimming pools in the park.”