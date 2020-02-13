How a ‘relentless’ City Hall insider wants to fix Philly’s rec centers

Kira Strong used to laugh at the thought of having millions of dollars to spend on fixing Philadelphia’s neglected recreation centers.

“I used to joke with family, if I ever win the lottery: rec centers,” Strong recalled.

That was before anyone imagined a tax on sugary beverages — or a plan from Mayor Jim Kenney to renovate the city’s libraries and playgrounds using $500 million partially derived from one.

“So when Rebuild came, I was like, this is it! This is what I want to do,” said Strong, who took the reins as the program’s executive director in January after serving as its deputy director of design and construction for four years.

A lot is riding on the job Strong describes as “a total privilege,” including the legacy of her boss, the mayor, who pitched Rebuild as a public works project that would create jobs while addressing growing inequality and undoing the legacy of generations of racist urban planning.

The program’s first executive director Nicole Westerman stepped down in November after years of delays due to a court battle over the controversial soda tax and City Council concerns over the effectiveness of Rebuild’s push to employ a diverse workforce.

Discontent over the long delay may have contributed to Westerman’s departure, said West Philadelphia Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who championed Rebuild as executive director of the Sustainable Business Network and then the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

After waiting years for the resolution of the soda tax lawsuit, the program finally began moving forward in late 2018 with renovations to a total of 72 facilities at 64 sites. Less than 12 months later, the Managing Director’s office, which oversees Rebuild, appeared to endorse Westerman’s decision to quit, saying in November that “the time is right for a change in leadership.”

“Lots of folks in the community fought for Rebuild through their advocacy for the soda tax, so they’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” said Gauthier, who praised Westerman’s competence and experience. “The frustration at the pace of the initiative was directed at her, unfortunately.”

Strong takes over Rebuild as her staff prepares to cut ribbons at five completed projects this spring and begin construction on 11 more.

“The expectations around Rebuild are really high,” Strong said. The challenge is “managing those expectations and frankly, trying to meet them, getting going quickly enough and producing the quality of the product we want to produce.”

She was at a rec center as she spoke, sitting in a tiny office at East Poplar Playground in North Philadelphia while children in the afterschool program chatted and played nearby. East Poplar is one of the 11 sites where construction is slated to begin this spring.

During her visit, she met with Wysenia Williams, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood and vice president of the rec center’s advisory board. Williams pointed out cracked slides, a swing set that hasn’t had swings for years, and a sprayground whose jets have lost pressure and just “spit.” Lead paint was found at the playground last summer and it had to be closed for remediation.

Children still congregate there, but after 40 years of neglect, the playground has become an attractive nuisance, Williams said.

“It does get a lot of use, but our kids, they come over for here for the wrong reasons, because there’s nothing for them to do,” she said. “Now that Rebuild is in play, they can come back over here and play. Thank God for Rebuild.”