Philly public works program lights the way to contracts for diverse talent

Rebuild Ready

Timothy Roundtree, the deputy director of diversity and inclusion for Rebuild, said some of the biggest hurdles for Black and brown business contractors seeking city contracts include financial planning and navigating the procurement process.

“We want to see the majority, if not all in the Rebuild Ready program, to get contract opportunities that they…historically would not have gotten if they didn’t seek this type of training and this kind of assistance,” Roundtree said. “We can use this program to help the city overall develop a stronger pipeline.”

Over three months, the program trains small businesses to have all the skills to compete for public works contracts.

The training focuses on bidding on Rebuild projects, getting proper certifications to be recognized as a minority/woman business enterprise, bonding and insurance, financing, and cash flow management. It also offers additional technical assistance such as blueprint reading, project management, and contractor qualification application assistance. It is a once-a-week virtual class over three months with 24 workshops and an email toolkit provided to all businesses. It also features a three-part marketing webinar about creating a website, promoting through social media, and creating ads.

Rebuild covers all the costs of those participating in the program. For this fiscal year, the city budgeted $555,260 for the program.

Ninety-two companies have completed the program so far, and 88.5% are owned by people of color. Each cohort is about 15 people, and the average is three sessions per year. So far, 13 participating companies have won city contracts, a figure city officials expect to grow as more Rebuild projects move into construction.

Kira Strong, the executive director of Rebuild, said it’s all about helping contractors no matter how new or experienced the company. All levels of expertise are invited to go through the program.

The other element of the program is networking. The sessions are designed to give the space for businesses to share tips and learn from each other. In addition, participants attend pre-bid meetings, and subcontractors — like Miller — meet primary contractors.

“Our goal was for it not just to check the boxes you attended a class but how to transform this into actual work,” Strong said.

The formula worked in Miller’s case. During Miller’s time in the program, SALT Design Studio,

the primary contractor doing the landscape architecture, needed a light designer and knew Rebuild Ready was building a pipeline of potential partners.

It so happened also to be the playground Miller already had her eye on. SALT reached out to Miller to personally select her as a subcontractor for the team because of her 30 years of lighting design experience.

City contracts often mean more staff, which was a big selling point for Miller considering she usually works by herself. After getting the $25,495 Ziehler job, she was able to get an engineer and another lighting designer to help with the project.

At the time she got involved with Rebuild Ready, Miller was already speaking with The Enterprise Center, a nonprofit organization designed to help minority entrepreneurs. She had connected with the center, a Rebuild Ready partner, to renew her certifications as a woman and minority-owned business and get some help with networking and professional development. When she got the center’s email blast about the program in her in-box, she knew she had found what she was looking for.

The city aims to have a third of companies contracted for a city project to be minority-owned and run — just above the city’s 2020 participation rate of 30%. Rebuild, however, passed into law with the expectation that a larger portion of its contractors be minority or women-owned businesses. So far, the city is exceeding that goal with 68% of Rebuild contract dollars going to those firms, according to the Kenney administration.

Rebuild doesn’t offer loans to small businesses, but it will connect them to the Enterprise Center and Surety Bond Associates to get financing to secure and complete city contracts.

Strong also wants to be able to track where these businesses get contracts after Rebuild projects, like if they work for another city department or in the private sector. Rebuild wants to

both use minority-owned businesses and encourage them to have more work in the future.

“They do well on this contract and then they’re now positioned really well for that next job,” Strong said.