City officials cut the ribbon Monday evening on the newly renovated Vare Recreation Center, the first project completed by Rebuild Philadelphia to cost more than $20 million.

Renovations cost $21 million, bringing a full indoor basketball gym to Grays Ferry and a gymnastics gym with new equipment. The Philadelphia Eagles have donated $250,000 toward a new outdoor field expected to be completed by spring.

The facility will also include space that can be converted into new classrooms. Of the city’s 183 rec centers, Vare is the first to receive fiber-optic high-speed internet that will be utilized in the facility’s new computer lab. Parks and Rec Commissioner Susan Slawson said this project is the department’s “goal for the city of Philadelphia.”

“We want every child who steps into this rec center to know their city values and believes in them,” Slawson said. “We want every parent to know that their children have a safe and secure place to learn to play and to grow.”