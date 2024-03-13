Years of understaffing

Budget documents show that actual staffing levels, as captured in mid-year snapshots, have not caught up to the increase in budgeted positions in Parks & Rec in recent years.

In November 2022, the most recent date for which actual staffing levels are available, the department was down more than a fifth of the recreational services, infrastructure and property management staff it received funding for that year.

“It’s becoming very frustrating,” said Brett Bessler, business agent with AFSCME District Council 47, the union representing rec center supervisors and grounds maintenance workers. “Staffing levels in Parks and Rec are absolutely abysmal.”

Bessler, a former recreation center leader at Smith and DiSilvestro playgrounds in South Philadelphia, describes a “cycle” of advocacy around Parks & Rec funding each budget season.

Over the past decade, with the exception of fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the department has successfully secured more funding and budgeted positions each year than the year before — but has failed to fill all of those positions, according to city budget documents. Part of the problem, Bessler said, is a shortage of human resources staffers.

“It’s very rare that you’re gonna hear a union officer advocating for more HR, but we do, we need more HR,” he said. “[And] if you’re having a hard time hiring rec leader trainees, pay them more.”

Safety is a big priority for Bessler’s members. The union advocated for a minimum staffing level of two staff per rec center, but the downside is that sometimes centers stay closed because only one staffer is available, he said.

“Up until recently you could be working in a rec center alone at 8, 9 o’clock at night. We felt that was really dangerous,” he said. “Now what we’re seeing is an inconsistent level of service.”

Young climate activists with the Sunrise Movement have rallied around the issue of staffing at libraries and rec centers. They held a demonstration at City Hall last fall — complete with a pop-up rec center — and blocked traffic this week, calling for enough funding to open libraries and rec centers seven days a week.

The activists are also pushing for renovations at all rec centers by 2030 that would prepare them for climate change, with rooftop solar, electrified appliances and flood resilience measures.

Safety is top of mind for Cliff Logan, of the CLS Mustangs. After shooting incidents at McCreesh field — including one last August, where he said bullets flew past the faces of players and coaches — the team started doing active shooter drills. Logan said a consistent police presence at McCreesh would help deter gun violence and show that the city backs the community.

Bessler’s union not only wants existing positions filled, but also to have social workers, therapists and security guards added at many centers.

“We believe that these three positions would be able to transform our rec centers into community one-stop-shop kind of hubs,” he said.

With more personnel, the supervisors at parks, playgrounds and centers could also focus more on addressing other types of crime that can put a damper on visitors’ experiences, said Ruffian Tittman, executive director of the Friends of Wissahickon.

“Across the city we’re seeing an increase in break-ins. People come for a nice day at the park, and come back and find their windows smashed,” she said.

“There’s a number of ways that you increase safety overall, and not just for car break-ins, but all sorts of crime that may happen. One of those ways is increased staff presence in all areas. It doesn’t necessarily have to be police,” she said.

Another important task for the city and nonprofit groups is to address ATV riders that are “plaguing” the city’s neighborhoods and public spaces, including the otherwise blissfully calm Tacony Creek Park in Northeast Philly, said Justin DiBerardinis, the incoming executive director of Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership and previously the city’s FDR Park director.

“A small number of users are so dominating the park with ATVs that it really does not make it a place that feels fully inviting, safe and welcoming for families to recreate and enjoy nature,” he said.

Dozens of capital projects in the pipeline

Leroy Fisher has seen what major investments can do to a park.

Fisher, the president of Hunting Park United and board member for the North Philadelphia Aztecs football and cheerleading team, remembers what Hunting Park looked like in the early 2000s.

“In an 87-acre park, you had one swing set,” he said. “All the ball fields were in deplorable, deplorable condition. With football, we utilized the field but we couldn’t play our games there. What we had to do is travel a mile away to play our games.”