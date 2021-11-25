The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity is not happy with the state of disrepair throughout the city’s parks and recreational centers.

Since October, clergy members have gathered in front of Waterview Recreation Center in Germantown and Cecil B. Moore Recreation Centers to discuss the lack of resources and the rundown nature of the facilities overall.

Many of the city’s recreation centers are decayed and lack proper staffing, support or programs to serve the youth in the communities. Some of the facilities have been closed altogether in neighborhoods that need them the most.

“The Rebuild program has not satisfied us because there are too many recreation centers where nothing has been done,” said Rev. Robert Collier Sr., president of The Black Clergy.

“We want immediate results, immediate funding. We don’t want to wait for the Philadelphia Rebuild plan to go into effect, it’s already supposedly in effect,” he continued.

The Rebuild program is a commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into 72 sites across the city with an investment from the William Penn Foundation and the money from the soda tax.

“Rebuild is a first-of-its-kind initiative investing $400 million in over 70 City Council-legislated public spaces throughout the entire city of Philadelphia,” said Raymond Smeriglio, communications director for Rebuild. “This summer and fall alone, we’ve broken ground on over $20 million worth of projects and cut the ribbon on sites in neighborhoods like North Central Philly, Mantua, East Poplar and Kingsessing.”

“And we get our funding from the sugary beverage tax. The mayor worked with City Council to pass the city’s sugary beverage tax, and … it was passed on the auspices and the guarantee that it would exclusively fund three programs. One is community schools, the second is PHL pre-K, and the third is Rebuild,” Smeriglio continued. “And so Rebuild represents a $400 million investment in our parks, rec centers, libraries, our public spaces that you know desperately needed uplifting.”