West Oak Lane flower shop marks 50 years of serving the community

Whether it’s providing floral arrangements for special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, weddings or funerals, the Beales take pride in being there for their clients and developing longtime customers.

“We’re hands on,” Beale Harris said. “When they come in they know they’re going to see a Beale.”

She can recall occasions when they’ve done a customer’s wedding and their children’s and grandchildren’s proms.

When the pandemic hit last March, Beale Harris almost panicked as she figured out how the business could adapt.

“It started off rocky because we had to readjust,” she explained. “We just had to do some readjusting and after that we got back into the swing of things.”

“We’ve been able to hold our own,” she continued. “We just tightened our belts.”

The business faced various challenges because of the pandemic. Last year, they were impacted by the flower shortage as growers struggled to adapt during the public health crisis.

“When Mother’s Day hit I think because people weren’t able to see each other the flower industry was bombarded and it really wasn’t enough supply for the demand,” Beale Harris said. “We weren’t prepared.”

Restrictions to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus caused proms, weddings, and church events to be canceled, which lead to a slump in flower sales.

Beale Harris said the Great Recession marked the last time their business faced such a rough patch.

“I don’t know which one was more challenging,” Beale Harris said as she compared the two periods. “Flowers are not a necessity, it’s a luxury. So when you start talking about discretionary income, you can usually cut flowers out. That’s why you have to continue to find a way to remain relevant.”

To keep relevant, she said they send email alerts for birthdays and anniversaries to their customers and ensure that they keep offering a quality product.

“You can’t let that go just because things are a little rocky,” Beale Harris said. “You still have to keep up that quality.”