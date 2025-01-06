Volunteers needed for Philly’s annual homeless count

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Volunteers are needed for the city’s Office of Homeless Services’ annual count and survey of Philadelphians who are currently experiencing homelessness. To prepare for the surveying, volunteers will undergo virtual training sessions in early January to prepare for the count.

The annual overnight Point in Time, or PIT count, will commence on Jan. 22.

Volunteers will canvas the city in assigned zones to engage, count and survey people experiencing homelessness. The data will help city, state and federal statistics under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The PIT Count takes place in communities across the country — not just Philadelphia,” said OHS Executive Director Cheryl Hill in a press statement. “Each community shares the data it collects during its overnight count with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This helps HUD identify homelessness trends, gaps, and needs throughout local communities and the nation, as well as determine which approaches to ending and preventing homelessness work best.”