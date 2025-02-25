Despite those gains, there are still people without homes living on nearby streets and open-air drug use still occurs. That activity has mostly moved to the area known as “The Avenue” or “K and A,” for the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues, the site of a Market-Frankford El stop.

“The status quo is unacceptable,” said Philadelphia Public Safety Director Adam Geer. “We reject the status quo. We can and must do better. We’ve come a long way this year, but we have a long way to go. We acknowledge that. But we are in this fight. We are here standing shoulder to shoulder and we ain’t going nowhere. The early results are encouraging.”

Part of the city’s efforts to address underlying problems facing the community are the implementation of a new “wellness court” and hundreds of rehab beds.

Geer pointed to the city’s gun violence intervention initiative, which features hundreds of specialists who reach out to people in the community following a shooting incident in an effort to prevent retaliation.

“We gave $8.6 million in violence grants to 19 community-based Kensington-servicing organizations. We also distributed $3.5 million to 77 organizations for overdose prevention and community resilience,” he said.