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An impending sweep of a homeless encampment in South Philadelphia along Christopher Columbus Boulevard was delayed Friday.

Action to remove people from the site was postponed until City Councilman Mark Squilla, who represents the area in District 1, could meet with homeless residents and advocates next week about their concerns, said chief of staff Anne Kelly King.

The delay was a small, but temporary reprieve for about 20 people who live outside on vacant private property along the Delaware River in a community they call Camp Chloe, named after a friendly local dog.

Encampment residents, who still face an uncertain future at the location and possible displacement, are calling on the city to establish alternative safe outdoor sleep sites and make bigger investments in permanent supportive housing.

“People are facing eviction, where are they going to go? Where are they supposed to habitate?” asked Erin Cookman, a volunteer community outreach worker. “I want people to think critically about the issue of homelessness, because it is a funding issue. This is about not having accessible housing for people, not having affordable housing. And that’s something that every American can sympathize with.”

Outreach workers and community volunteers handed out coffee and donuts early Friday morning as they gathered near the property in support of Camp Chloe residents.

Cookman stood near a tall chain linked fence. A chunk of it had been peeled back to create a doorway to the other side, where more than a dozen tents and structures stretched along flattened grass and small mounds of earth.

Volunteers walked around inside the encampment as they helped residents prepare for an anticipated sweep.

“So, we’re trying to ask people, ‘What’s your most important stuff?’ We have storage units and U-Hauls ready to be secured,” Cookman said.

These residents have been displaced before and told to move from other spots along the Delaware River and across the city. Each time, it has resulted in the loss of identification documents and other personal property as encampments were torn down by city authorities, Cookman said.

People then spend time, resources and money that they may need for other necessities to restock their possessions and rebuild outdoor structures as they remain vulnerable to another sweep.

Many still prefer to live outside as opposed to indoor homeless shelters, which Cookman said can be overcrowded, understaffed and restrictive in terms of who can stay there and when.

“If you have a pet, you can’t go,” she said. “If you are in active [substance] use, there’s no place for you to go. If you have wounds, there’s no place for you to go. If you have a partner, you guys get separated, you have to go to two different places. It’s not accessible, it’s not easy for people.”