A new homeless services facility has opened inside part of the former Hahnemann University Hospital site in Center City as part of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s push to add 1,000 beds across Philadelphia.

Parker is calling the site, called Hope 220, a “solution center” for more than 90 people experiencing homelessness. It will offer health care and social services intended to help residents transition into permanent housing.

The Salvation Army is running the facility at 220 N. Broad St., financed in part by a half-million-dollar donation from PHL Cares, a business-led initiative aimed at addressing chronic homelessness in the city. The facility offers low-barrier entry, unlike other facilities with stricter requirements.

The city’s 2025 Point-in-Time count shows close to 1,200 people experiencing chronic homelessness in Philadelphia, and that doesn’t include people who are “couch surfing” or don’t have a specific address and are relying on family or others to help them.

John McNichol, co-chair of PHLCares and president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center right down the street, said he believes the business community has a responsibility to help fight homelessness.

“We have to do business here in Philadelphia, but running parallel to that, we have to take care of the people who need us most,” McNichol said.