Mayor Parker announces plan to add 1,000 new beds to house people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia
The ‘One Philly Plan to End Street Homelessness’ is a partnership with Jefferson Hospital in an attempt to help thousands of homeless residents.Listen 0:59
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker unveiled her plans to tackle homelessness in Philadelphia on Friday during her annual State of the City address.
Parker signed an executive order following her speech at the Temple Performing Arts Center. The plan, which Parker has dubbed the One Philly Plan to End Street Homelessness, is a partnership with Jefferson Hospital to add 1,000 extra beds to provide shelter to those living on Philadelphia’s streets.
“I commit to you on this day, as mayor of this city, that we will bring 1,000 new beds online this winter to help end street homelessness in Philadelphia,” she said.
The extra beds will not only be available just in the winter.
“We are seeking long-term solutions,” she said. “This might be the first step that someone takes into addiction treatment.”
According to the 2024 Point in Time survey, which tabulates the number of people experiencing homelessness at one given time, more than 4,200 people were living in some type of shelter program in the city. Another 976 were living on the streets, an increase of more than 200 from the year before.
Parker said this is just a “first step” to combatting homelessness in the city.
“That’s not what our commitment is. This is not just about homelessness overall because there are different levels to homelessness,” she said.
The mayor said her commitment is specifically to end on-street homelessness and help the estimated 1,000 people who live on city streets.
Touting the administration’s accomplishments
Parker didn’t even take to the podium for the majority of the event, which included a dance performance and parade of members of the police department and other city agencies.
Before she spoke, members of her administration touted the progress the city made this year and predicted even more success for the future.
“I’m proud to stand here and say the public safety in Philadelphia is moving in the right direction because we’re moving together,” said police commissioner Kevin Bethel.
Director of Clean and Green Carlton Williams said his department is improving the city every day.
“We’re expanding the number of surveillance cameras to help neighborhoods combat illegal dumping,” he said.
Trish Wellenback, the city’s chief strategy and partnership officer, said the administration is coordinating with the private sector to help make the city better.
“If we take a holistic approach to problem solving, and leverage the opportunity before us, we will achieve Mayor Parker’s vision and our shared commitment to a safer, cleaner, greener city with economic opportunity for all who live, work, learn and play in Philadelphia,” she said.
City Representative Jazelle Jones said 2025 was a prep year for what will be a year stacked with high-profile events in 2026.
“An exciting birthday party like no other in the country right here in the birthplace of America to celebrate our 250th anniversary with an expanded Fourth of July concert and fireworks,” she said.
