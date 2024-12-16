Opera Philadelphia lifts voices at Broad Street Love

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Every day for the past four years James Cole has been coming to Broad Street Love — formerly Broad Street Ministry — for free meals and support counseling.

Since August, he has had another reason to come: singing.

“It brings out things I didn’t know I had in my mind and my body,” Cole said before a weekly choir rehearsal with two dozen other regulars at the former church on South Broad.

“It makes me feel like I’m at home and we’re knowing one another for a long time,” he said. “I’m 74, and it brings the best out of me.”

Cole is a participant in Harmonious Communities, a program spearheaded by Opera Philadelphia that formed a choir at this center for people experiencing homelessness and poverty.