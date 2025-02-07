Like baseball stats listed in a newspaper the day after a game, scientists can read the CMB and get a picture of what happened 13.8 billion years ago.

“What I find amazing is not so much that it’s out there, but what I find truly amazing is that we were able to receive that message,” said mathematical physicist Robbert Dijkgraaf, who contributed text to “Mysterium.”

“It’s us humans on planet Earth in the last, say, 50 years who have discovered that message, have decoded it,” he said. “We physicists call it a baby photo. It’s the oldest photograph that you can take of the universe.”

Dijkgraaf was director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, N.J., from 2012- 2022. He met Currier when the latter was an artist in residence at IAS. Dijkgraaf has since moved back to The Netherlands to take the role of Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science. He is now president of the International Science Council, aka the United Nations of global science.

He is popular in his home country for his semi-regular television appearances, where Dijkgraaf explains complex scientific concepts to a general audience.

“I think of him as the Carl Sagan of the Netherlands,” said Currier.

Currier recreated an approximation of what the Cosmic Microwave Background might sound like when transposed into electronic music, similar to white noise, to accompany the voices of The Crossing. He asked Dijgraaf and his wife, novelist and memoirist Pia de Jong, to write lyrics for the piece.