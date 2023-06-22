Going up the country: Crossing Choir sings the economics of food

The piece suggests a fictional corporation, vertically structured from the field laborer to a bag of takeout appearing on the doorstep with a receipt stapled to the bag. But all the text is completely real. Hearne sourced his libretto entirely from pre-existing materials: From William Penn’s letters to Jeff Bezos’ speeches and the Instagram posts of UberEats.

For example, in William Penn’s letters, Hearne found that the early colonialist sought to negotiate an amicable agreement with the native Lenni Lenape people, with the presumption that he already had a divine right to the land.

“He’s a pacifist, right? But he’s still saying, ‘I own this land now. It was given to me by God and the King of England,’” Hearne said. “Sometimes we paper over that because there are nastier colonists in our imagination. William Penn is not one of those people because he’s a Quaker. But he’s still saying, ‘I want to do this with your consent, but I’m doing it, anyway.’”

So what does William Penn have to do with Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon nearly four hundred years later? Both appear as characters in “FARMING.”

Penn and Bezos have leveraged food and food production as a tool of economic power. In the 17th century, it was to acquire land and divvy it out as agrarian parcels. In the 21st century, it was Amazon’s expansion into groceries to build a home-delivery empire.

“You’re living in the middle of commerce for the entirety of this piece,” Nally said. “That’s one thing that I’m very aware of: I am living in the middle of American commerce and how it relates to food at every minute of this piece.”

Hearne said the title comes from the word’s original meaning, which comes from contract agreements between landlords and tenants. In that sense, a farmer was not necessarily someone who worked the land — but someone who owed the fruits of his labor to a landowner.

“It’s about tenancy. It’s about leasing: sometimes leasing land, sometimes leasing labor out,” Hearne said. “It’s an early word associated with power dynamics that come with status and wealth.”

Although “FARMING” was written to be performed on an actual farm, the music often feels disjointed from the landscape. It’s jarring, with explosive bursts of samples and electronics and heavy pulses of sound. Nally described it as a “hyperpop fantasia with praise choir.”