This Philly play about a struggling bookstore is helping real bookstores

Tiny Dynamite had originally planned to produce the play in 2021 inside an actual bookstore. MacMillan had struck up an arrangement with People’s Books and Culture, aka Penn Book Center in West Philadelphia on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, to give the play an air of authenticity.

“It was a perfect choice for setting the play because it was quite large for a bookstore and they had a lot of flexibility,” MacMillan said. “They were going to be able to accommodate the 50 people a night that come to Tiny Dynamite shows. It would have been perfect.”

It would have been perfect.

The Penn Book Center had announced it would shut down in 2019, citing online competition from Amazon. But due to fans rallying behind it the store got airborne again: It was acquired by new owners and renamed People’s Books and Culture.

But the concept lasted less than a year. In 2020 the store once again announced it would close, this time citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. This time the closing stuck for good.

Penn Book Center was not the only retail causality of the pandemic. Other prominent bookstores like Joe Fox and Shakespeare and Co. in Rittenhouse Square also went out of business.

When the pandemic lifted enough to allow Tiny Dynamite to plan for in-person theater again, “Meet Murasaki Shikibu” and the loss of bookstores were still at the top of MacMillan’s mind.

“Carrying that sorrow with us led us to think of the ways in which even our small company, Tiny Dynamite, can shine a light, shout into a megaphone to say, ‘Hey, Center City, West Philly, the neighborhoods of Philadelphia are losing our bookstores,’” she said. “This is a crime.”

Tiny Dynamite is partnering with area bookstores to promote them during the run of “Meet Murasaki Shikibu.” Five bookstores — Uncle Bobbies (Germantown), Inkwood (Haddonfield, NJ), House of Our Own (West Philly), A Novel Idea (South Philly), and The Spiral Bookcase (Manayunk) — are named in the play’s marketing materials and email blasts that go out to thousands of Tiny Dynamite subscribers.