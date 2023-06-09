Cherry Street Pier invites visitors to step inside the youth criminal justice system

The project, which had an earlier iteration in Richmond, Virginia, where Performing Statistics is based, involved several local partners, including Mural Arts Philadelphia, the Juvenile Law Center, and Care, Not Control, an organization advocating to end youth incarceration in Pennsylvania.

“I’m a part of the exhibit because I used my lived experience and my trauma,” said Aquila David, 25, of Philadelphia, who had been incarcerated as a teenager. “We’re creating some form of art to express what we’ve been through.”

One of the exhibits in #NoKidsInPrison uses a virtual reality headset to immerse visitors inside a digital re-creation of a typical jail cell, about 5′ x 7′ made out of concrete block, with a cot and a steel toilet. Through the headset, the user hears recordings of young people describing the crushing isolation of life inside the cell.

David said the immersive digital experience is accurate to her lived experience.

“We wanted people to really get a huge understanding of what we’ve been through and some of the trauma that we endured,” she said.

The exhibition blankets visitors in layers of sound, visuals, and information. At every turn is a sign or label with statistics related to youth incarceration.

For example, an area focused on police presence in schools points out that since the school shooting at Colorado’s Columbine High School in 1999, over 10,000 armed law enforcement officers have been placed in American schools, arresting over 1,000,000 students.

However, studies have shown that armed police in schools do not deter school shootings.

Another statistic shows it costs the state of Pennsylvania $210,000 per year to incarcerate a young person. By comparison, the Philadelphia School District spends just $13,263 to educate a young person for a year.

“The biggest thing for me was the cost of incarcerating a young person versus the cost of educating them,” said David. “Me being a young person who was incarcerated, I’m just like, ‘Wow. All the money that they spent on locking me away and isolating me could have been put into my education and my future.’”

Briana Batista, 20, contributed to some of the Freedom Constellations’ billboard designs that advocate for adequate housing for young people.

Batista entered the foster care system when she was 9 years old, but said the family she was placed with was inadequate.

“I feel like the justice system wasn’t really following up to make sure that they were doing what they were supposed to do,” Batista said.

Once Batista aged out of foster care, she said she became homeless and received little support from her caseworkers. Now that she has her own 2-year-old son, Batista is envisioning a better future for him.

“I want to create stability for him so that he understands that he’s allowed to be himself without being judged,” she said. “I want him to have trusted adults in his life, people that’s not going to lie to him.”