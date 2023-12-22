For 5 years, Cherry Street Pier has given us a reason to visit the Delaware River

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Amy Kelly dreams that the Cherry Street Pier on the Delaware River waterfront is reborn as a new Hotel Chelsea, the legendary New York City artist residence that was once an epicenter of American bohemianism.

“Maybe one day somebody will write a book about this place: This person used to hang out here; this person was friends with that person,” Kelly said. “It’s kind of exciting.”

The Cherry Street Pier opened in October 2018, the former shipping dock for the United Fruit Company renovated as a semi-enclosed public park with a community of on-site artists. Under its roof are stacked shipping containers outfitted as artist studios. Visitors to the pier are encouraged to see what they are up to.

The studio rentals are structured to ensure new artists can rotate in periodically, but Kelly has been there since the beginning: first as a teaching artist with the resident company Portside Arts Center. When that organization folded she returned to Cherry Street Pier as an independent artist.

“I didn’t want to leave. I love it here,” she said. “It’s beautiful. It’s got these big windows, and the view of the water, and the rest of the artists. We get along really well.”

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC) is now celebrating five years of the Cherry Street Pier as a public amenity, hosting markets, festivals, performances, exhibitions, and parties. Creative director Sarah Eberle said the concept has been successful: She will soon welcome the one millionth person to the pier (likely this spring), and the artists have benefitted from their residencies.

“I’m happy to say that most of our artists have left and have gone on to bigger and better things,” she said. “That was always the goal, that it would be an incubator that would elevate these people.”

Thirty-seven artists have moved through Cherry Street Pier since it opened, including Sharif Pendleton, who has gone on to open Laser Philly, a laser cutting design studio in Northern Liberties; and fiber artist Carla Fisher, who moved to Oriental, North Carolina, and founded the artist center ArtWorks Oriental.

The prominent pop-up book artist Colette Fu has been a resident, as has former city poet laureate Yolanda Wisher, who wrote an ode to the Cherry Street Pier:

pier of peers, now you’re many stories

& we are your united fruit

free. alighting from many republics

of the body & mind

garden of artists along the river

cargo of undomesticated dreams

The Cherry Street Pier is one part of the DRWC master plan to attract Philadelphians to their own waterfront. It has renovated other dilapidated piers into parks, but Eberle said Cherry Street is the centerpiece development. Because it has a roof and walls with large windows it is able to keep dry and protected in most weather conditions, while keeping itself open to the river.