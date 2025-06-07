From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A sculpture highlighting Philadelphia’s transgender, queer, intersex and asexual communities is on display at Cherry Street Pier for the duration of Pride Month.

“In Plain Sight” stands 10 feet tall and weighs more than 250 pounds. It takes colors from different Pride flags, according to Visit Philadelphia:

The “T” stands for transgender and pulls light blue, white and pink stripes from the transgender Pride flag. The “Q” for queer features elements from the traditional rainbow Pride flag, featuring red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet. The plus sign uses the yellow and purple from the intersex Pride flag, symbolizing autonomy and visibility. Black and white are from the asexual Pride flag, and black and brown are from the progress Pride flag, representing people of color and other marginalized groups within the LGBTQ+ community.