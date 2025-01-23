‘Fallawayinto’ cherishes a forgotten champion of the transgender community

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About a year before Donna Nicole Booker died of cancer in 2006, she asked her niece, — Arielle Julia Brown, a precocious 17-year-old playwright — to tell her life story.

“She knew that she was dying. She had colon cancer and she was HIV positive,” Brown said of her aunt, a transgender woman then living in San Francisco. “I was, like, ‘You’re fabulous and larger than life and you say things like that, so, sure!’”

It took about 10 years to start and another 10 years to finish. Now “Fallawayinto: Corridors of Memory,” a poetically ritualistic piece of experimental theater about the life and afterlife of Booker, is premiering at FringeArts in Philadelphia.

“She was a Black trans woman amongst other Black trans women who came before,” Brown said. “Many other Black trans women exist in this work who so deeply matter in the world.”